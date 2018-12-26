Luton’s win means Portsmouth are left looking over their shoulder at League One summit 

Pompey are left looking over their shoulder at the top of League One following Luton’s win over Scunthorpe.

The Blues’ 2-0 loss to Gillingham, coupled with the Hatters’ 2-0 success at the Iron, means Kenny Jackett’s side’s advantage at the summit of the table has been slashed to just a point.

Luton took a 37th-minute lead at Glanford Park when James Justin cut back to the edge of the box, allowing Andrew Shinnie to curl beyond Jak Alnwick.

The Scunthorpe goalkeeper was equal to Elliot Lee's bending effort five minutes after half-time but Harry Cornick scored on the rebound as the Iron suffered their sixth successive league defeat to slump to second bottom.

Sunderland remain five points adrift of Pompey in third after edging out Bradford 1-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Aiden McGeady powered home just after the half-hour mark as the Bantams slipped into the drop zone following Bristol Rovers' 3-1 victory at Walsall.

Goals inside the first 10 minutes from Tom Lockyer and Alex Rodman put the Pirates in control and though Josh Gordon halved the deficit just before the break, ex-Blues loanee Tareiq Holmes-Dennis restored the two-goal cushion in the 52nd minute.

Fourth-placed Charlton slipped three points behind Sunderland following a 2-1 defeat at Coventry.

Jordy Hiwula put the hosts ahead four minutes before the interval and although Darren Pratley levelled just before the hour mark, Tom Bayliss slotted home late on for the Sky Blues.

Barnsley leapfrogged Peterborough and into fifth after a 2-0 victory over Posh at Oakwell.

Alex Mowatt opened the scoring midway through the first half while Cauley Woodrow doubled the Tykes' lead four minutes after the resumption.

AFC Wimbledon moved off the foot of the table after coming from a goal down to defeat fellow strugglers Plymouth 2-1.

David Fox put Plymouth ahead but Anthony Wordsworth levelled before substitute Mitch Pinnock handed Wimbledon all three points, with the Pilgrims subsequently slumping to the bottom of the standings.

Lucas Akins' brace and David Templeton's strike helped Burton come from a goal down to inflict a 3-1 defeat on Wycombe, who had gone ahead through Jake Buxton's own goal.

Goals from Jordan Clark and Billy Kee gave Accrington a 2-1 success over Shrewsbury, who scored a consolation through Ollie Norburn's penalty.

Rochdale beat Blackpool by the same scoreline, with Ian Henderson scoring the winner after Oliver Rathbone's opener had been cancelled out by Michael Nottingham. Blackpool played for an hour with 10 men due to Jordan Thompson's red card.

Paddy Madden scored either side of an Ashley Hunter goal as Fleetwood thumped play-off rivals Doncaster 3-0 and Michael Kightly's header earned Southend a 1-0 win at Oxford.