Luton’s winning run ended by Coventry but draw extends gap on promotion rivals Barnsley, Sunderland and Portsmouth

Luton’s club record winning run was ended by Coventry in a 1-1 draw as the League One leaders were held on Sunday.

The Hatters were unable to continue their 20-game streak.

But the point gained takes them back to five ahead of second-placed Barnsley.

All three of Luton’s main rivals at the top had cut the gap to the leaders yesterday.

With Pompey and Barnsley sharing a draw and Sunderland winning.

But Mick Harford’s team are now seven points clear of Sunderland in third and 10 points ahead of fourth-placed Pompey.

Matty Pearson put Luton ahead on 16 minutes.

But Jordan Shipley equalised for visitors Coventry in the 34th minute.

Former Pompey forward Conor Chaplin missed the match due a minor injury.