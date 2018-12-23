Luton step up chase as leaders Portsmouth sweep aside rivals Sunderland

Have your say

Luton stepped up their pursuit of League One leaders Pompey after goals from Jack Stacey and James Collins earned a 2-0 home victory over Carabao Cup semi-finalists Burton.

Kenny Jackett’s Blues lead by four points after seeing off Sunderland 3-1 at a packed Fratton Park.

Pompey beat Sunderland and have a four-point lead over Luton at the top of League One. Picture: Joe Pepler

Second-placed Luton are now four points ahead of Sunderland who have played two games less than the top two.

Charlton are up a place to fourth in the table after first-half goals from Ben Reeves and Tariqe Fosu saw them defeat Gillingham 2-0 at The Valley.

The Addicks went above Peterborough, who drew 1-1 at home with Walsall.

It could have been worse for Posh, though, as Andy Cook saw his penalty saved by Conor O'Malley in injury time.

Earlier, Ivan Toney cancelled out Isaiah Osbourne's opening goal for the Saddlers.

There was also late drama at the Keepmoat Stadium between Doncaster and Oxford as each team scored in injury time in a 2-2 draw.

Ben Whiteman's penalty put Rovers ahead before Gavin Whyte equalised.

Alfie May thought he had won it for the hosts but Josh Ruffels levelled things up again in the seventh minute of added time.

That late goal cost Doncaster their place in the play-off positions as Yorkshire rivals Barnsley moved into sixth thanks to Cameron McGeehan's header in a 1-0 win at Blackpool.

James Clarke's injury-time strike gave managerless Bristol Rovers a 2-1 home win against Fleetwood, but it was not enough to lift them out of the bottom four.

Ashley Hunter opened the scoring for Fleetwood, who later had Ched Evans sent off, but goals from Gavin Reilly and Clarke turned the game on its head.

Second-half goals from Sam Finley, Sean McConville and Jordan Clarke saw Accrington return to winning ways in the league with a 3-0 success at Plymouth.

Bradford climbed out of the relegation places with a 2-0 win against Scunthorpe.

Jack Payne's effort and a penalty from former Pompey loanee Eoin Doyle gave the Bantams back-to-back victories in League One for the first time this season.

The Iron, who had Cameron Burgess sent off midway through the second half, replaced Bradford in the bottom four.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway headed the only goal as Shrewsbury beat Coventry 1-0.

Rochdale won 2-1 at Southend. Michael Williams gave the visitors the half-time lead and it looked like John White's 81st-minute equaliser would earn the Shrimpers a point, before Callum Camps headed the winner three minutes from time.

It was also 2-1 at Adams Park where AFC Wimbledon took the three points against Wycombe.

Kwesi Appiah netted for the first for the Dons.

Then former Pompey forward Jake Jervis struck in the 90th minute to make it 2-0.

Fred Onyedinma pulled a goal back in injury time.