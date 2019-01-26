Luton take advantage of Portsmouth FA Cup tie to move top of League One

Have your say

Luton capitalised on Pompey’s activity in the FA Cup as a 1-0 win at Southend sent them top of League One.

Hatters defender Matty Pearson bagged the only goal of the game midway through the first half at Roots Hall.

Luton are now two points clear of second-placed Pompey having played a game more.

Barnsley also won as they saw off Rochdale 2-1 and are third, two points back from Kenny Jackett’s men having played the same number of games.

Goals from Kieffer Moore and Cauley Woodrow helped Barnsley to victory.

Lee Bowyer’s Charlton, who are fourth, had to settle for a 0-0 draw at sixth-placed Peterborough.