Have your say

Elliot Lee is battling for a return for Pompey's visit to Kenilworth Road.

Luton's key man missed out against Southend on Saturday as he recovers from a tight hamstring, but should be back to face Kenny Jackett's side.

Danny Hylton will be suspended against Pompey. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Alan McCormack is the man mostly likely to make way for Lee's return.

Danny Hylton is missing as he serves a four-game suspension for a second red card of the season picked up against Sunderland.

Harry Cornick has been out injured since New Year’s Day with Glen Rea (knee) out for the season.#

Meanwhile, Pompey are hoping international clearance will come through to allow Omar Bogle to make his debut.

Bogle signed yesterday on loan for the rest of the season from Cardiff, to bolster Kenny Jackett's striking options.

Both Oli Hawkins (calf) and Nathan Thompson (hamstring) are now back in full training following injury and could be in contention to feature at Kenilworth Road.

Andy Cannon is available after being cup-tied against QPR, while Jamal Lowe returns after suspension​​​​​. Bryn Morris is pushing for a maiden appearance.