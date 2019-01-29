Sports writer WIll Rooney looks as the talking points ahead of Pompey’s promotion clash against Luton tonight...

POTENTIAL RAMIFICATIONS

Some may see it as a must-win game, others just another fixtures.

But, in truth, Pompey’s clash at Luton could have significant ramification on which side secures promotion come May.

Both sides have designs on reaching the Championship.

And both sides will likely remain in the top-two mix for the remaining three months of the season.

However, it would be ignorant to believe that the automatic promotion spots won’t to and fro given how tight things currently are.

Barnsley have moved themselves just two points behind the Blues, Charlton have been in superb form and you get the impression Sunderland are yet to hit their zenith.

Each club in the top five all hold credentials of finishing inside the top two and an intriguing finish to the season will ensue.

With Pompey meekly losing their past two league games to Blackpool and Oxford, they’ve found themselves too close for comfort with the play-off places.

The pain of Plymouth three years ago is still raw among the Fratton faithful

However, a victory over Luton - who have lost just one of their past 22 League One games - would not only steer Kenny Jackett’s men back to the summit, but highlight to their rivals that they’ve went through a mere blip and are firmly back on track.

FIRST GLIMPSE OF BOGLE?

Pompey are hopeful Omar Bogle will be given international clearance to feature at Kenilworth Road.

The striker arrived on loan from Cardiff for the rest of the season and bolsters Kenny Jackett’s forward options that were previously looking depleted following the departures of Andre Green (Aston Villa) and David Wheeler (QPR) to their parent clubs.

Bogle has yet to don the star & crescent but has split the Fratton faithful.

On the one hand, some fans feel the 25-year-old can prove a hit and adds another attribute to the Blues’ promotion assault.

Others, however, have scrutinised that he’s scored just two goals in the past 12 months during temporary spells at Peterborough and Birmingham respectively.

Bogle is a player Kenny Jackett is an admirer of, having tracked him since his days as Wolves boss.

And given the exploits he produced at Grimsby during the 2016-17 campaign, he certainly does know how to hit the back of the net.

Whether he starts or is given a cameo off the bench, it’ll be interesting to get an early glimpse of what Bogle can potentially bring to the table.

ONE FINAL CHANCE

The clock is ticking away and there’s just more than two days left until the transfer window slams shut.

Kenny Jackett will no doubt already have his targets underline and had his backroom staff crunched the numbers on who could be brought in before Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

Nevertheless, if there’s any remaining doubt on potential holes in Pompey’s squad that need filling or improving, Jackett has the chance of one final opportunity to run the rule.