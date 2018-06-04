MacGillivray: I’m not at Pompey to play second fiddle

CRAIG MACGILLIVRAY readied himself for a goalkeeping battle and promised: I’m not coming to be second choice.

The keeper is celebrating sealing a move to Fratton Park on a two-year deal after leaving last season’s League One surprise package, Shrewsbury.

Craig MacGillivray has signed a two-year deal at Fratton Park Picture: Portsmouth FC

The 25-year-old has signed to step up the competition between the sticks with current No1 Luke McGee.

McGee missed just three games last season and was established as first choice in front of youngster Alex Bass.

But MacGillivray will heighten that battle, with Kenny Jackett explaining there will be no pecking order with the pair.

That’s music to the ears of the 6ft 2in man who is fully intending to win the race to start the campaign in goal.

MacGillivray said: ‘The gaffer said Luke did well last season and we’re both similar ages.

‘He said, ultimately, if I want to play, I have to show him I want to play.

‘So it will be a case of whoever does better will play.

‘I have full faith in myself with that.

‘I’ve outlined to the gaffer that I’m not coming to Portsmouth to sit behind Luke.

‘That’s not what I’m saying to myself. I’m coming to Portsmouth to play.

‘That’s how I look at it from my perspective.’

MacGillivray was restricted to 14 appearances last term at New Meadow as he vied with Manchester United’s outstanding young prospect, Dean Henderson, who was on loan at his club.

Before that, the former Walsall man had Cardiff’s Neil Etheridge as competition at the Bescot Stadium.

MacGillivray added: ‘At Shrewsbury Dean (Henderson) came in from Manchester United and did very well.

‘But when I played I did just as well as him – if not better.

‘A lot of people may see me as a number two, but I’ve been quite unfortunate.

‘I had Neil Etheridge before that, who is now in the Premier League. He did well.

‘It’s frustrating when you are doing well and they are ahead of you, but you can’t do anything about it. But when you get the opportunity you play as well as you can.

‘So I’m definitely not coming to Portsmouth to be a No2 and happy to sit on the bench – it’s 100 per cent not the case. I’ve outlined to everyone at the club that I’m not coming here to do that at all.’