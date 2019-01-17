At the age of 26, the goalkeeper born in Scotland and raised in North Yorkshire is finally unpacking his suitcase.

For Craig MacGillivray, the lure of permanent south-coast residency is compelling.

Craig MacGillivray is revelling in life at Pompey following summer switch. Picture: Joe Pepler

It’s approaching eight months since he arrived at Pompey – a period which has convinced of time to settle.

This week handed a fresh contract in recognition of an outstanding early impact, MacGillivray is tied to the club until the summer of 2021.

A perfect scenario for the ex-Shrewsbury man, who finds himself focusing on the future.

Currently renting in Bedhampton, a property purchase is now on the horizon.

Coupled with finding a girlfriend whose dad is a Fratton Park season-ticket holder, MacGillivray is revelling in life down south.

He said: ‘I’m very settled down here – and have a girlfriend too.

‘I met her down here, she’s from the Liphook area, and now I’ve got my two-and-a-half-contract I’m going to settle down and look to buy a house.

‘I’m a northerner who likes being down south! I do enjoy it, I love the club, it’s brilliant, the fans, the players, the staff.

‘Unfortunately, in the industry we are in, there are always possibilities of you moving around the country. That’s one of the things that comes with being a footballer.

‘Everywhere I’ve been previously, I have never really had that settled feeling. In the last six months I have grown to love this area, grown to love the club, and met my girlfriend down here.

‘I can honestly see myself living down here now.

‘Neil Etheridge at Walsall used to travel from Surrey every single day. He would get in the car at 6am to get to training. It’s crazy.

‘This is the sort of thing some footballers do. Fair play for him to be able to do it for two seasons and play as well he did.

‘I have signed my new contract, I have a good amount of time here now, and it seems like the ideal opportunity to put some roots down here and buy a house.’

As for the new lady in MacGillivray’s life?

He added: ‘Her dad’s a massive Pompey fan, he’s a season-ticket holder in the North stand, it’s a small world!

‘He loves it. He’s a proper die-hard Pompey fan, he's a good bloke.’