MacGillivray’s Portsmouth ‘whirlwind’ after signing contract extension

Pompey goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray signed a new contract extension at Fratton Park and admitted it’s been a ‘whirlwind’ since his Blues arrival.

The 26-year-old summer signing put pen to paper on a one-year extension to his current deal, which ran to the end of the 2019-20 season.

Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray

He’ll now be a Pompey player until the summer of 2021, with the option of another year after that, too.

MacGillivray has firmly established himself as Kenny Jackett’s first-choice keeper, playing a key role in the Blues’ pursuit of the League One title.

Since arriving on a free transfer from Shrewsbury, he has been an ever-present in the league and FA Cup, making 30 appearances and keeping 11 clean sheets.

That represents a massive change in the Scot’s fortunes, with the shot-stopper accumulating just 33 games at the Shrews and previous club Walsall since joining the Football League’s ranks in 2014.

And it’s something not lost on MacGillivray, who admitted his short time at the club, plus the relationship he’s formed with players and fans alike in that time, had filled him with much pride.

Speaking to Portsmouth FC, he said: 'Yeah, I'm obviously delighted to get the new contract and long may the season continue.

'I've obviously signed another year and then there's an option at the end of that as well.

'I'm just delighted to get it sorted and commit my future to Portsmouth.

'It's lovely to have that relationship with my team-mates, the club itself, the fans - it's brilliant and it's almost been a whirlwind,

'It's nice to play games, obviously do well in the league and so, yeah, it's all positive.'