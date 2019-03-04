Mark Catlin is banking on Pompey’s generous Checkatrade Trophy ticketing policy to pack Wembley.

Kenny Jackett’s men head to the home of football on Sunday, March 31, in the final of the oft-maligned competition.

The Blues’ highest home attendance in the tournament is 3,138 – yet the club have requested 39,659 seats for Wembley.

Tickets go on sale on March 11, with those having previously attended Checkatrade Trophy matches and season-ticket holders allowed to buy up to six seats.

With more than 14,000 fans possessing season tickets, potentially few Wembley seats may then become available for general sale.

Catlin acknowledges it could prove difficult fulfilling the club’s allocation.

The Fratton faithful have the opportunity to watch Pompey in action at Wembley. Picture: Sean Ryan/PinPep

Yet the chief executive feels their policy will offer the best opportunity to sell out.

He said: ‘We had quite a lengthy discussion and looked at how season-ticket holders might want to bring members of their family and friends, with the opportunity to sit together.

‘During chats behind the scenes, some pushed for unlimited seats, but we felt six was the right figure.

‘When given 39,659 seats, our primary objective is to sell out the tickets. What we didn't want was to restrict season-ticket holders unduly and then find we had some left at the end.

‘Our main concern was actually getting bums on seats and I still think it’s the right policy. Having said that, it is going to be a tough call to sell 39,659, so I’m relatively confident tickets will end up on general sale.

‘People who may miss out are those never to have been at a Checkatrade Trophy game and are not season-ticket holders.

‘I would be amazed if it was the case none went on general sale. It wouldn’t surprise me, but I would be amazed.

‘Our initial thoughts were to pack Wembley, that’s what we want to do.

‘By giving season ticket-holders the option to buy six, we felt that can enable us to sell 39,659 – and we stand by that.’

Pompey will tomorrow evening learn their Wembley opponents, with Bristol Rovers host Sunderland (7.45pm).

Meanwhile, Blues tickets are to go on sale from 8am on Monday, March 11, initially online and phone sales only.

General sale will be Monday, March 18.