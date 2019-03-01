Pompey have been allocated 38,000 tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy final.

The club requested the figure after booking their spot in the Wembley showpiece on Sunday, Match 31, with a 3-0 victory over Bury in midweek.

Pompey fans are heading back to Wembley

Second-half efforts from Gareth Evans, Oli Hawkins and Gareth Evans saw Kenny Jackett’s side ensure they will take on either Bristol Rovers or Sunderland at the home of football later this month.

And, according to chief executive Mark Catlin, that allocation request has already been granted.

Speaking to the Blues’ official website, he said: ‘We’ve requested 38,000, which we’ve been given.

‘So allocation-wise, we’ve got 38,000.

‘It's fair to say that since we put out expressions of interest to the fan base and asked: are you interested?, we’ve had just shy of 10,000 people already tell us they’re interested and that’s not just on an individual basis – that’s with a lot of them saying I want to order four, I want to order 10, I want to order how ever many.

‘So I think we’re confident that if we don’t sell out we’ll be up in the thirties definitely.

‘Corporate hospitality-wise, we’ve already had expressions of interest that outstrip the actual supply that we have been given by Wembley, so I think it’s going to be a great day out for everyone.’

Wembley has a capacity of 90,000.

When Pompey faced Cardiff in the 2008 FA Cup final, 89,874 were in attendance.

That remains the current record attendance for a competitive professional association football match in the current Wembley Stadium's history.

The second semi-final between Bristol Rovers and Sunderland takes place on Tuesday night (7.45pm).