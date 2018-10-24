Matt Clarke: Portsmouth always confident of scoring from set-pieces 

Matt Clarke hailed Pompey’s set-piece prowess after he grabbed his side a point against Burton Albion.

The centre-back netted his third goal of the season in the Blues’ 2-2 draw against the Brewers.

Matt Clarke headed home Pompey's equaliser against Burton. Picture: Joe Pepler

Oli Hawkins opened the scoring on 36 minutes in what was a dominant first half for the hosts.

Yet goals from Devante Cole and Jamie Hesketh within seven minutes of the second half flipped the game in Burton’s favour.

Their lead was short-lived, though, with Clarke towering to head home Gareth Evans’ corner and equalise on 57 minutes.

The former Ipswich man’s effort was the third time Pompey have scored from a set-piece in as many games.

Clarke belives the power the Blues players possess, dovetailed with the quality of delivery put into the box, is why Jackett’s troops are so dangerous in dead-ball situations.

He said: ‘It was a good ball across and I just attacked it.

‘It’s something I want to do more – everyone wants to score goals.

‘When we have the amount of set-pieces we create and the delivery we have then everyone wants to score more.

‘At Wimbledon we scored from one and then against Fleetwood.

‘We’re on a little bit of a run scoring from set-pieces and we often fancy ourselves.

‘We look what we have and what the opposition has and we feel we have the power in the box to capitalise on.

‘When Hawks plays, he’s big and your two centre-backs are usually big lads but then sometimes that can be it.

‘This season Nayls (tom Naylor) has come in, Jamal (Lowe) is a decent size and so is Ronan (Curtis) so we’ve got power in the box.’

Pompey showed their mettle to quickly restore parity after Burton took the lead.

Clarke was delighted with the response from the Blues – but was disappointed they didn’t go on to win the clash.

‘I suppose it’s easy to go into your shell or continue that bad spell,’ he added.

‘It could have gone from bad to worse if we’d have let it go to 3-1 so it was a good response from us.

‘But, in the end, we looked like we were going to be the team to make it 3-2 so the spell after half-time was disappointing and not like us.