May needs to show his Pompey progress

ADAM MAY has been challenged to continue his first-team breakthrough after committing his future to Pompey.

The midfielder yesterday agreed a new two-year deal at Fratton Park as a successful conclusion to negotiations was reached.

That means the futures of all the existing first-team squad are now secured for the bid to reach the Championship next term.

Kenny Jackett is delighted the 20-year-old has extended his stay at the club.

He feels the task for the player moving forward is to show his development and convince the Blues boss he’s worthy of being handed regular minutes.

Jackett said: ‘Adam’s committed himself to us for a further two years.

‘He’s turned 20 now. He’s got good years ahead of him and will want to build on last season. Every year he’ll get stronger and more confident.

‘Like a lot of the young players here, I’ve got a lot of time for him. You can say that for Whatmough, Haunstrup, Close, Chaplin and Bass.

‘Adam comes into that group and all of those will continue to improve.

‘I’m really pleased he’s signed and is working towards making more appearances and breaking into the team regularly.’

May made 18 Pompey appearances last season, with three of those outings coming off the bench. That took his total of senior games to 25.

Jackett wants to see those games put to good use when it comes to May’s development.

The manager added: ‘He has to be looking to build on last season and fight for a place.

‘His best performance was probably Fleetwood away. He’ll want to and have to show he’s more experienced, stronger and more confident – as happens with young players.’

