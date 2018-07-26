May: Plenty more Pompey goals to come

Fleetwood provided the agony and the ecstasy for Adam May.

And five months later it was Nyewood Lane which delivered a powerful reminder of the all-round potential of the 20-year-old.

In 25 first-team outings, May has never came as close to scoring as he did in February 2018 at Highbury Stadium.

Facing Fleetwood during a man-of-the-match display, the midfielder stuck the inside of the far post with a 30-yard shot in the Blues’ 2-1 triumph.

Certainly, May’s goal-scoring capabilities have not been glimpsed enough on the senior stage.

Yet there remains the ability – as his Pompey XI hat-trick against the Rocks in Tuesday night’s 5-1 triumph testifies.

And he is targeting more scoring success after that confidence boost.

May said: ‘It’s something I want to add to my game, goals talk volumes.

‘It can have a massive effect on your game, so I’m looking to add it this season.

‘Fleetwood was probably the closest I have come to scoring for the first team.

‘It would have been nice if that Fleetwood strike had gone in, my first professional goal for the club, but I’m sure I’ll get more chances.

‘In the youth team I scored quite a few, but coming into the first-team environment is a lot tougher and I’m also playing a little bit deeper.

‘I’ve been with Pompey since aged seven and can’t say I have scored many hat-tricks for the club, I would go far as to say it was probably my second.

‘Goals are goals, it’s always nice to score no matter the level, especially three, so hopefully that puts me in good stead and proves a point that I can add to my game.

‘It’s a massive confidence boost to me and the gaffer can put his faith in me getting into the team and maybe scoring goals there.’

May opening the scoring on three minutes, following Bradley Lethbridge’s pass.

Then, on 32 minutes, Evans’ cross was finished at the second attempt after Giordano Zabotti’s initial block.

The hat-trick was completed on 47 minutes, swivelling to steer a right-foot shot home.

May added: ‘My first was my favourite. The ball was played through, I took one touch and hit it across goal.

‘I don’t really find myself in those positions, that was more of a striker’s finish, while the other two were in the right place at the right time.’