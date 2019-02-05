Have your say

Adam May is one of five changes for Pompey tonight.

May comes into the Blues’ midfield for the FA Cup fourth round replay, with Kenny Jackett naming just six subs for the game.

It’s just a fourth start for the 21-year-old, with all of his other appearances coming in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Louis Dennis, Oli Hawkins, Christian Burgess and Anton Walkes are the other names coming into the team from the weekend draw with Doncaster.

Nathan Thompson, Jack Whatmough, Ronan Curtis, Omar Bogle and Dion Donohue are the men mising out.

Pompey have 11 players either injured or unavailable for the match at Loftus Road.