McAllister feels Gosport Borough’s double can provide crucial momentum

Craig McAllister is hoping Gosport Borough’s back-to-back victories can provide the impetus they need to climb the Southern League premier division south table.

The Privett Park outfit delivered successive league wins for the first time this season with a 1-0 defeat of Hartley Wintney on Saturday.

Borough battled to beat Basingstoke Town 3-2 on Boxing Day.

Recent signing George Barker scored the all-important goal on the stroke of half-time for the hosts.

The victory pulled McAllister’s troops six points away from the relegation zone.

And the player-manager reckons Borough are heading in the right direction.

He said: ‘This is an important result for us at a crucial time.

‘With games coming thick and fast over Christmas, it is vital that we picked things up.

‘The two wins have given us some important momentum in a busy period.

‘Without them there was a danger the season could have run away from us.

‘It was vital that if we want to achieve anything that we started now.

‘The important thing now is to back this up with another good result at Wimborne on New Year’s Day.

‘There is still plenty of work to do if we are to get where we want to be.

‘After the last two games, though, it feels as if we are heading in the right direction.’

Both teams had chances during a first half McAllister felt Borough could have performed better.

Tony Lee had an effort cleared off the goal line but the visitors also squandered a gilt-edged chance to take the lead.

Barker finally pounced to net after the ball had twice bounced back off the crossbar.

Gosport pressed their foot on the gas in the second half but were unable to extend their advantage.

‘We created more chances and could easily have scored a few more,' added McAllister.

‘It isn't always about playing attractive, passing football.

‘Sometimes it is more about winning and picking up the points.

‘Keeping a clean sheet was also pleasing because it is something we have been asking for.’

McAllister feels the introduction of new signings Barker and Charlie Davis have added vital experience to the Borough ranks.

He also praised Joe Lea, who has shown his versatility by slotting into a right-back role.

‘It might not be Joe’s favourite position but he has been outstanding,' said McAllister.