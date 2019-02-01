Have your say

Grant McCann goes into Doncaster Rovers’ League One match-up with Pompey buoyed by his club’s transfer stance.

Donny travel to Fratton Park tomorrow bidding to boost their own promotion hopes.

Doncaster boss Grant McCann.

They currently sit seventh in the table – three points behind sixth-placed Peterborough, but with two games in hand.

There’s 11 points between them and Pompey, who occupy second place in the league.

However, McCann believes the Rovers’ board’s decision to turn down offers from Sunderland for top scorer John Marquis in the January transfer window shows they’re serious promotion contenders.

And the manager believes that’s an ‘amazing’ feeling as he prepares his side for an important match for both teams at PO4.

‘It’s amazing to have the backing of the board and the owners,’ McCann told the Sheffield Star.

‘They want the same thing, they want promotion and to build on that.

‘I think this sends a strong message to the fans, about how serious the board are, how serious we are, we want to be in the top six.’

Donny are reported to have turned down bids of £1.25m and £2m for former Pompey front man Marquis who has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season.

But as the Black Cats turned their attentions to the £4m deadline day signing of Will Grigg from Wigan, McCann insisted there was no desire from his club to sell.

He added: ‘The club has turned down a substantial bid from a club for one of our players.

‘Our only focus is trying to get in the top six.

‘The club do not need to sell, and won’t sell. We are financially secure.

‘They could come in with £20m, it wouldn’t matter, no one is for sale at this football club.’

Doncaster are expected to include former Pompey targets Paul Downing and Kieran Sadlier in their squad fro tomorrow’s game at Fratton Park.

