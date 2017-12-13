McGee: My Pompey debt of thanks

Luke McGee believes he is flourishing at Fratton Park.

And he has credited goalkeeping coach John Keeley with masterminding his encouraging development.

The 22-year-old has racked up four clean sheets in his past five appearances as he settles into life with Pompey.

A stunning 89th-minute stop from substitute Leon Best’s header secured a 1-0 triumph at Charlton on Saturday.

That represented a sixth win in seven matches for the Blues, who currently sit seventh in League One.

McGee has been an ever-present in the league since being recruited from Tottenham for an undisclosed fee in the summer.

His south-coast arrival brought him under the wing of experienced coach Keeley, who is now in his second spell at Fratton Park.

And McGee is convinced he is blossoming under the former Brighton keeper’s tutelage.

He said: ‘I feel I’m definitely improving, you can see that from the performances I’ve had recently.

‘That’s three goals conceded in seven games in all competitions, a lot better than we were.

‘I cannot give enough credit to Keelo (Keeley) and all the staff here. They believed in me and it’s great how much they’ve helped.

‘He is definitely, definitely improving me as a goalkeeper, so long may that continue.

‘Keelo is fantastic, he’s been around for years and at some top clubs. He has changed certain things in my game which has improved me.

‘We sit down and talk about things, he’ll never tell me exactly what to do. He’ll always look at it and see how I feel about it and a lot of the time we’ll come to a compromise. He is fantastic.

‘I am 22 now and still have a few years left in me, touch wood! Working with Keelo day in, day out will help my development.

‘We’ve also got Bassie (Alex Bass) who is an unbelievable goalkeeper and, like myself, is also constantly working 110 per cent every single day.

‘There is a goalkeeper union and the bond and banter we have definitely helps.’

McGee has made 26 Pompey appearances, registering 10 clean sheets.

He believes the hard work is beginning to pay off, particularly in the form of that save at The Valley.

He added: ‘Keelo came up to me afterwards and reminded me that you work all week for moments like that.

‘It gives you the belief that what we’re doing is right. It was a great feeling to make such an important save.

‘Leon Best is an experienced player, I don’t really think he could have done much more with the header.

‘It was a nice height for me, but I had to get down and save it and am happy I reacted in time.

‘Every save has elements of difficulty to it, but recently we’ve been working on my positioning when people are around the box and crosses coming in.

‘That is was pretty much where we wanted me to be.’