McGee: Pompey never lost faith

Luke McGee surveyed the ramping up of Pompey’s winning momentum and insisted: We never lost belief.

Last month’s previous visit to The Valley was on the back of four successive defeats.

We all knew the talent we have on the pitch and off the pitch and I think that has really shown now Luke McGee

Following that Checkatrade Trophy triumph, the Blues have won six of their subsequent seven matches in all competitions.

The latest victory was Saturday, with a 1-0 success over the Addicks – this time in League One.

Josh Maginnis’ second-half own goal settled the match in favour of Kenny Jackett’s men, lifting them into seventh spot.

A loss at Peterborough has been the sole time that in-form Pompey have failed to win during the current seven-game period.

And McGee is adamant the players always had faith their losing streak could be turned around.

He said: ‘The run we are on is fantastic, we have that winning momentum.

‘We needed that victory against Charlton in the Checkatrade Trophy last month, winning is a habit as well.

‘Even though it was a Checkatrade game, we knew it was kind of a big match for us just because we had gone on a not-so-good run.

‘I don’t think anyone stopped believing, it was just a little bit of bad luck in some games.

‘No-one has ever given up hope when we do lose.

‘All the lads have come back in on a Monday and worked their socks off throughout the week believing in what the club is doing – and each other.

‘We are definitely getting better and better.

‘I don’t think it’s drastic change, just the belief that everyone knows we were not particularly doing anything wrong.

‘It was a bit of bad luck, some good finishes against us and some mistakes as well, including myself.

‘We all knew the talent we have on the pitch and off the pitch and I think that has really shown now.

‘With the players we have and the team spirit, the bond we have is second to none.’

Had it not been for Brett Pitman’s penalty saved in the second half by Ben Amos, Saturday’s win would have been even more convincing.

Nonetheless, it was a fully-deserved outcome for the visitors, who were defensively outstanding.

And McGee also weighed in with a stunning 89th-minute stop to keep out substitute Leon Best’s header.

He added: ‘It was a great win.

‘After the game you realise how many points you are off the play-offs and we didn’t want the gap to get any bigger, it was a massive game for us.

‘For 90 minutes we pressed from the front and worked hard from the front.

‘They could see the amount of fouls we gave away in the last 10 minutes from tracking back, you would much rather that than five or six lads in the other half not working.

‘The amount of people tracking back and trying to nick the tackle was fantastic.’