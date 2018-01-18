McGee revelling in life-changing Pompey decision

Luke McGee’s desire to progress saw him quit his Premier League club of 11 years and drop two divisions.

But the decision is proving inspired as the goalkeeper revels in life as a regular performer for promotion-chasing Pompey.

Jack Whatmough helped Luke McGee settle on the south coast. Picture: Joe Pepler

Following a season-long loan at Peterborough, the Spurs man was this summer presented with a career crossroads as he pondered the next path to take.

The 22-year-old plumped for a switch to Fratton Park for an undisclosed fee in the search to maintain his encouraging development in the first-team picture.

McGee has now made 33 appearances for the Blues, only absent from the Checkatrade Trophy clash with Fulham under-21s in August.

Meanwhile, Kenny Jackett’s side have established themselves as legitimate play-off contender – presently sitting seventh in League One.

Pompey have 19 matches remaining to ensure they finish in the top six and book a play-off place at the very least.

And McGee is loving life on the south coast.

He said: ‘I wouldn’t have come here if I didn’t think the squad had the foundations to challenge for promotion.

‘The gaffer rang quite early in the summer and as soon as he spoke to me I knew I wanted to come here.

‘There were obviously things to work out, it was a tough decision. I had been there for 11 years, my family were 10 to 15 minutes from home, so I had things to think about when the opportunity came to join Pompey.

‘But you look at the club, you look at the fanbase, I couldn’t say no.

‘The fans have such a big part in the club. Not many places, especially in League One, get 18,000 every week and it will only help us.

‘You can feel the love people have for it. Wherever you go they want to talk Pompey, I get it when I’m in Tesco! That doesn’t happen much at other clubs, it is fantastic.

‘Away from football, I’m living in Fareham and I think I got lucky to be fair, I didn’t do too much research. I saw the house and decided to go for it!

‘It’s a nice area, the missus is down here and I’ve settled in.

‘Jack (Whatmough) has also helped me settle in. He’s a good lad and doesn’t live too far from me. As soon as I arrived we got on well quickly and it has only helped.

‘It’s hard not to feel what this club is all about with the amount that’s going on.’

Despite a creditable home draw with Scunthorpe, results elsewhere dictated the Blues slipped out of the play-off spots last weekend.

Now they must travel to a Rotherham side standing just a point below in the League One table.

McGee added: ‘I actually don’t think any of the lads are surprised with the way things are going.

‘It’s only halfway through the season, a lot can change for the better or worse, so we have got to stay consistent, keep our feet on the ground and work hard like we are.

‘Long may this continue. In terms of the defence conceding, we must make sure there are zeros and ones – the more that happens the more points we get.’