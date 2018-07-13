McGee told he still has Pompey future

Kenny Jackett believes Luke McGee still has a Pompey future.

The goalkeeper made 50 appearances last season after arriving from Spurs for an undisclosed fee.

However, the 22-year-old now finds himself out of favour following the summer recruitment of Craig MacGillivray.

This week has also seen former Bradford stopper Colin Doyle attend Blues training, albeit Jackett insists purely as a favour to the Irishman’s agent.

Regardless, McGee faces a battle to regain his first-team spot following his Pompey set-back.

But the Blues’ boss believes he still has a Fratton Park part to play.

He said: ‘Luke is disappointed, but at the moment determined to rise to it.

‘He always knew there would be some competition of maybe somebody older than him rather than younger.

‘Getting Stephen Henderson in last year was to bring out the best of him - and now he has to rise to that challenge, he is capable of it.

‘Luke has a future here, he is a young player with a lot of ability, 100 per cent he has a future here. For him now it’s getting his head down and rising to the challenge.

‘It shouldn’t take too long to get your head around it, there’s competition for your place, that’s the way it is in football, it’s not something you need a period of time to adjust to.

‘He has to rise to the challenge, because that challenge will always be there.

‘I’m sure no player would openly admit “I am happy to be sub” and at the start of July you would be a fool to say that.

‘We’ll see how the season pans out. He’s at Portsmouth, he’s at a good club, there is competition for his place - and now we’ll see how he reacts.’

Pompey tomorrow travel to Stevenage for their third pre-season friendly.

MacGillivray has so far been the chosen number one and

He added: ‘Both of them are fit lads physically, they are not older pros who need managed and need time.

‘They are both fit, athletic lads that work hard and quite rightly have come back in good physical condition.

‘Both will say they need games as well as training, which is the point in pre-season.’