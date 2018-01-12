McGeehan set for first Pompey return after leg break and boos

Have your say

Cameron McGeehan makes his Fratton Park return with Scunthorpe tomorrow - a year on from one of his worst footballing memories.

The attacking midfielder, who has joined the Iron on loan from Barnsley, broke his leg on his last visit to Pompey last season.

Playing for Luton, he was stretchered off in the 20th minute of the Blues’ 1-0 League Two victory over the Hatters on January 2, 2017, following a challenge with Pompey captain Michael Doyle.

While he was receiving treatment, McGeehan was booked by referee Tim Robinson and was then carried off to boos from some sections of the Fratton faithful.

It led to Luton boss Nathan Jones blasting the Pompey fans, claiming they showed ‘no class whatsoever.’

McGeehan has since made a full recovery and signed for Barnsley in the summer.

He made 10 appearances for the Oakwell outfit this season, before moving to Scunthorpe on loan last week.