McInnes: I’m no traitor to Pompey

Iain McInnes promised: I’m no traitor to Pompey.

The new Gosport Borough chairman is adamant he has done nothing wrong in buying the Privett Park club.

McInnes left Fratton Park in the summer at the end of the community era, after playing a fundamental role in keeping the Blues alive.

Now he helps to stabilise Borough, who find themselves in a similar position – and the former Pompey chairman is emphatic that doesn’t make him a turncoat.

McInnes said: ‘After ending my stint at Portsmouth Football Club, which is the love of my life, I found after a few months that I missed the involvement.

‘I thought you know what, I think that I put a fair shift in at Portsmouth Football Club.

‘It got me thinking about why not do it at another club in danger, which was Gosport Borough.

‘In no way did I have strong ties to the club but have now.

‘In no way am I a traitor to Portsmouth FC because I don’t compare the two as equal entities.

‘I view Gosport as the destroyer to Portsmouth’s aircraft carrier.

‘I carry a donor card which says “heart donated to Portsmouth FC and debit card currently donated to Gosport FC”. That is how I deal with that.’

After being at the heart of the community era at Pompey, McInnes feels there’s a place for fan ownership at Borough.

He said: ‘The plan is to do some interesting things with the ground and also with the club ownership.

‘Having been involved in giving some club ownership to the supporters at Portsmouth, I don’t see why that can’t work here. In fact I’d very much like it to.

‘We want the academy to be an integral part of the football club and the same applies to the reserve team.

‘I would like to blend things together and if we can do that then we will have a good future. I would like people to buy into this and come and help me.’