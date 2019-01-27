Have your say

Steve McLaren believes Pompey are destined for the Championship.

And the QPR boss was thankful his side avoided a 'banana skin' at Fratton Park in Saturday's 1-1 FA Cup draw.

McLaren admitted the outcome of the fourth-round meeting was one he would've taken before a ball was kicked.

The 63rd-minute opener via Joel Lynch's own goal raised hopes of an upset, but Nahki Wells cancelled the goal out nine minutes later.

McLaren breathed a sigh of relief at the game's outcome and reserved praised for the work Kenny Jackett is doing.

He has no doubt Jackett will be celebrating at the end of the season.

McLaren said: 'I would have settled for a replay before the game.

'Kenny Jackett has done a great job here.

'They are top of League One and will get promoted, no problem.

They have got good players and showed that today.

'We were pleased with the first half but when we went a goal down the crowd really got behind them and our boys fought tremendously well and showed great character.

'We equalised and then it was both teams slugging it out for the winner.

'The conditions were horrendous. The wind was swirling and this had the potential to be a big banana skin for us.'