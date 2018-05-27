McNulty: I almost made Pompey return

Have your say

MARC McNULTY has admitted rejoining Pompey was an option last summer.

The striker has this season bagged 28 goals and will tomorrow spearhead Coventry’s bid to triumph in the League Two play-off final.

Yet he held talks over a potential Fratton Park return before being lured to the Sky Blues 12 months ago.

After his release by Sheffield United, Pompey boss Paul Cook attempted to bring the Scot back to the south coast following a successful loan spell in 2015-16.

The Blues remain close to McNulty’s heart, who speaks with great fondness about his time with the club.

However, a permanent Pompey presence couldn’t materialise.

Maybe what was going on behind the scenes with Cookie and after he left was why it didn’t happen Marc McNulty

He said: ‘We were having a baby over the summer and wanted to get settled, so I couldn’t wait around for it to happen at Pompey.

‘Coventry offered me something and other clubs were taking their time, so it didn’t quite happen.

‘Cookie wanted to bring me back. It was out of my hands a little bit, I couldn’t force it through.

‘It wasn’t black and white, it wasn’t clear that we would get it done and didn’t happen for whatever reason.

‘I was disappointed at the time because I thought there was a wee bit of certainty it would happen after the previous spell and considering how much I love the club.

‘Maybe what was going on behind the scenes with Cookie and after he left was why it didn’t happen.

‘These things happen in football – and you don’t know what could happen in the future.’

After arriving on loan from Sheffield United in November 2015, McNulty finished as Pompey’s 12-goal top scorer.

He then returned to Bramall Lane, only to be released 12 months later – from where he joined Coventry.

And tomorrow he will face Exeter in the play-off final.

McNulty added: ‘This has definitely been the best season of my career, it has been incredible.

‘I’ve a manger that trusts me. At Pompey I played nearly every game under Cookie and scored goals – at Sheffield United they were doing so well that I couldn’t get in the team.

‘When a manager plays me I will score goals – and I’m confident I’ll do that everywhere.

‘At Coventry, sometimes I’ve played the number nine or the number 10, while there have been games out wide.

‘I’m just happy to be playing every week, it doesn’t matter the position.’

