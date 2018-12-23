Meet Portsmouth’s answer to Great British Bake Off king Paul Hollywood

Have your say

Tom Naylor is partial to a few frames of snooker after Pompey training.

Brandon Haunstrup often hits the golf course once he's finished at Roko.

He’s sometimes joined by Matt Clarke – if the centre-back isn't imitating Paul Hollywood back at home.

The Blues’ prized asset is a keen baker and his team-mates can vouch for his culinary skills.

A tradition at Fratton Park is that everyone must bring a cake into training on their birthday.

But instead of raiding Tesco or Sainsbury’s, Clarke instead had a go at making his own.

He said: ‘It’s a general rule in football that when it’s your birthday you bring cakes in.

‘On my birthday, I made my own and they went down well and I did it as a bit of fun.

‘I’ve made all sorts – sponges, brownies, millionaire shortbread and vegan cake and they’ve went down well.

‘Without sounding too sad, I enjoy it and something I do for a laugh.

‘I haven’t had any bad feedback. Not to my face anyway, they might have said something behind my back!

‘A few people have had a go. Traditionally, people used to just buy Krispy Kreme doughnuts and that’s a bit boring.

‘A few of us have had a go at baking them and usually they’ve been alright.

‘I think I was the first and maybe started a bit of a trend.’

While kitman Kev McCormack has encouraged Clarke to go on the Great British Bake Off, Clarke admits that would be a step too far.

He added: ‘When you live on your own or with your girlfriend then you have to cook. I’d say I’m alright in the kitchen.

‘Kev mentioned Great British Bake Off to me a few times but I wouldn’t go that far.

‘I do watch it and some of them make a right mess of it.’