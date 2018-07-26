Midfield duo remain in Pompey boss’ thoughts

Have your say

Ben Close and Dion Donohue remain in Kenny Jackett’s midfield thoughts, regardless of their ongoing pre-season absence.

Close has been sidelined by a hamstring problem, restricting him to just 45 minutes of friendly action, yet was scheduled to this week return to training.

As for Donohue, having initially been kept out by a blistered foot, he is now missing after contracting Glandular fever.

In their absence, Jackett is continuing to explore his central midfield options.

Adam May, Danny Rose, Tom Naylor and Anton Walkes have all featured there during first-team friendlies.

In reality, the battle is centred on who will join Naylor in Pompey’s engine room.

And Jackett still sees opportunities for Close and Donohue upon their availability.

He said: ‘Close and Donohue haven’t been around.

‘But as and when they come back – and they will – they'll be good additions for us.

‘I personally think Donohue can build on his left-back position and play a role in midfield for us.

‘He has the power and, once he gets used to it, will be very, very effective with that left foot.

‘His running stats last year were some of the highest of any of the squad – and he can transfer to midfield very well.’

Pompey’s final pre-season friendly is against FC Utrecht on Saturday (1pm).

The Dutch side last season finished fifth in the Eredivisie.