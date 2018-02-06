Midfield triallist handed Pompey reserve chance

Have your say

Former Ipswich midfielder Jonathan Douglas is tonight trialling with Pompey.

The 36-year-old has been named in the Blues' reserve side facing Leicester City in the Premier League Cup at Nyewood Lane.

Douglas has been a free agent since leaving the Tractor Boys in the summer, earlier in the season trialling with Luton.

A combative midfielder made 62 appearances and scored three goals during a two-year stay with the Championship club.

Previous clubs consist of Leeds, Swindon and Brentford, while he has appeared eight times for the Republic of Ireland.

Also included in Pompey's side are Jack Whatmough and Brandon Haunstrup, making comebacks following injury.

Pompey: Bass, Dandy, Whatmough, Casey. Haunstrup, Bedford, Chaplin, Douglas, Widdrington, Lethbridge, Smith.

Subs: Collins, Johnston, Maloney, Read, Hancott.