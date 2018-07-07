Midfielder back for Pompey friendly

Ben Close is back from injury to feature for Pompey in today’s Hawks friendly.

The midfielder, who missed the tour to Ireland through a knock, is to appear in the second half, one of 11 scheduled half-time changes.

In terms of the starting XI, Kenny Jackett names the same side which lined-up against Cork City in their pre-season opener.

That means Craig MacGillivray in goal, Christian Burgess and Matt Clarke the central defenders and Ronan Curtis on the left of the attacking three.

Pompey’s second-half team includes Coventry-target Conor Chaplin, Jack Whatmough, Oli Hawkins, Luke McGee and, of course, Close.

Meanwhile, new Pompey coach Paul Robinson has been named in the Hawks’ line-up following his summer arrival from AFC WImbledon.

(1st half) MacGillivray, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Rose, Naylor, Evans, Lowe, Curtis, Pitman.

(2nd half) McGee, Read, Whatmough, Casey, Haunstrup, May, Close, Dennis, Chaplin, Smith, Hawkins.