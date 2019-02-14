Have your say

Bryn Morris is playing through the pain barrier to help Pompey’s promotion push.

The midfielder has been nursing a bruised ankle he suffered on his Blues bow.

Morris arrived at Fratton Park from Shrewsbury for an undisclosed fee during last month’s transfer window.

The Middlesbrough academy graduate made his debut in the 3-2 defeat at leaders Luton.

He picked up a knock at Kenilworth Road, though, causing him to miss the 1-1 draw against Doncaster three days later.

Morris has featured twice since – and admits he hasn’t been fully fit in either game.

He came off the bench in the 2-0 FA Cup fourth-round replay loss at QPR, before starting the 1-1 draw with Plymouth last weekend.

But with Pompey winless in five league games – coupled with Tom Naylor and Dion Donohue sidelined through suspension and injury respectively – Morris is battling through discomfort as his side aim to reignite their Championship charge.

He said: ‘The injury happened against Luton, and after the game, with it being so cold that night, it just blew up.

‘It’s just a bruised bone. It’s one of them things where you just have to get on with it.

‘I am playing through pain a little bit – I’m drugged up!

‘It is what it is. In training I’m obviously not jumping into 50/50 tackles.

‘I’m just getting through it. A few people have said to me before that you are never 100-per-cent fit.

‘You’ve always got a knock or something so it is a tough one, but it’s just one of those things.

‘Obviously, as long as I get through matches without taking a massive whack on my ankle, then it’s just about managing it.’

Morris started alongside Ben Close in central midfield against Plymouth.

The ex-Coventry and Shrewsbury man grew into the game at Home Park as he continues to acclimatise to his new surroundings.

With Naylor and Donohue again both absent for the televised clash at Southend tomorrow, Morris is set to retain his starting berth.

And the 22-year-old believes there’s still more to come from him.

Morris added: ‘I think confidence and knowing the players around you comes when you’re playing consistent games.

‘That will only get better and I’m looking forward to it.

‘Whether I play in a deeper role or higher than I have, I’ve just got to stay ready and prepared. I’ve just got to be professional really.

‘My preferred role would be the number eight and have the licence to break into the box.

‘At Plymouth, I was a bit deeper. When the game was getting stretched and we wanted the win I broke into the box, got on the end of a cross but the defender blocked it to go out for a corner.

‘That’s what I’ve got in my game.’

