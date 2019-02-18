Have your say

Ben Close has challenged Pompey to have the mental strength to turn around their fortunes.

The Blues lost further ground in the race for automatic promotion in League One on Saturday.

Ben Close, left, and Ronan Curtis. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett’s troops surrendered a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Southend at Roots Hall.

It extended their winless streak in the league to six matches.

With leaders Luton and second-placed Barnsley both winning – against Fleetwood and Wycombe respectively – the Blues are now five points adrift of the top two.

Close insisted Jackett’s men still have the mindset they can reclaim their place in the automatics.

And he’s certain Pompey are capable of reeling in either the Hatters or the Tykes.

The Southea midfielder said: ‘We have got to be mentally strong.

‘We’ve got to come together as a group of players, speak about it, try to take the good things and work on the negatives.

‘Most importantly, we have to get our heads up as soon as possible and have a positive response.

‘The belief is there. We were really disappointed after Southend.

‘If we weren’t so disappointed then you might say that the belief isn’t there and you think that you’re fizzling out.

‘But the players are angry and disappointed and that shows that we care.’

Pompey were on their way to a comfortable victory in front of the Sky Sports cameras at Southend.

They were 3-0 up after the half-hour, with Bryn Morris, Close – on his 100th appearance for the club – and Oli Hawkins putting the visitors firmly in control.

Omar Bogle also had a goal disallowed for offside.

But the Shrimpers hit back through Simon Cox before half-time before the striker completed his hat-trick in the second period.

Close was impressed with the Blues’ display before the interval.

And with Pompey welcoming Bristol Rovers to Fratton Park tomorrow night, the academy graduate has demanded a swift response.

He added: ‘The performance was there in the first half until Southend scored.

‘It’s hard to put your finger on what we are missing.

‘But, as a team, we will look at it and try to put it right on Tuesday night.’