Midfielder earmarked for Portsmouth loan departure

Pompey will allow Danny Rose to seek regular football elsewhere.

The midfielder has made just five appearances this season, despite being available following his recovery from a broken leg.

Danny Rose last played against Arsenal under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy. Picture: Sean Ryan/PinPep

Rose turned down a loan switch to Crawley in the previous transfer window in favour of fighting for a Fratton Park first-team place.

However, with Tom Naylor, Ben Thompson and Ben Close ahead of him in the central-midfield roles, the former Northampton man has continued to be sidelined.

The 30-year-old has just 24 minutes of League One action this season, after included in three league squads.

Kenny Jackett has agreed to the player’s request to search for more match minutes.

And Rose is expected to depart on loan once next month’s transfer window opens.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘Speaking to Danny, he feels this January he has to go out and get some games and get playing.

‘I don’t think there’s anything concrete right now in terms of a decision, but he is looking at perhaps getting out on loan and getting playing again because he hasn’t played for a long time.

‘It’s understandable and I am sure that, whoever he does sign for, he will bring an enormous amount to that club.

‘If it gets to that stage, whenever that is, and Danny still hasn’t broken in (Pompey’s squad), then we would allow him to go and get some games. That’s what he wants.

‘He’s a credit, works hard with the group all of the time, and has been unlucky with Naylor, Ben Thompson and Close ahead of him at the moment.

‘We also have the likes of Adam May, who I do think has a good future.

‘There was some talk of Crawley before (previous window). Now he wants to get out and play some games if he hasn’t broken in soon – and that period is coming up pretty quickly.’

Rose has totalled 64 matches and five goals since arriving as a free agent in June 2016.

He partnered Michael Doyle as Paul Cook’s preferred holding-midfield pair as they claimed the League Two title in 2016-17.

Initially out of favour under new boss Jackett, Rose forced his way back into the side with a number of impressive displays last term.

Despite sustaining a broken leg against Northampton in December 2017, his contract was extended to the summer of 2019.

Jackett, though, is weighing up not allowing Rose to depart until after the Checkatrade Trophy trip to Southend (January 8).

He added: ‘For myself, I just have my eye slightly on the Checkatrade Trophy game, when we need good options.

‘We want to do well in that match and keep progressing in that competition.

‘The league and the FA Cup come before that, but when it arrives we would want to be strong for that, so that does having a bearing.

‘It won’t be everything, but it has a bearing on our squad planning and players.’