Midfielder earns Pompey recall at Walsall

Gareth Evans is back in Pompey's side for the trip to Walsall.

The midfielder marked his return from a hamstring injury by appearing as a substitute in last weekend's win against Oxford United.

Now he has earned a recall, replacing Connor Ronan in Kenny Jackett's starting XI at the Bescot Stadium this afternoon.

That is the only change to the team which triumphed over the U's 3-0.

Meanwhile, Stuart O'Keefe and Oli Hawkins return to the squad following injury, taking their places on the bench.

That means no room for Adam May and Conor Chaplin, although the latter has still travelled with the squad.

Pompey: McGee, Walkes, Whatmough, Clarke, Donohue, Thompson, Lowe, Close, Evans, Naismith, Pitman.

Subs: Bass, Burgess, O'Keefe, Hawkins, Kennedy, Ronan, Haunstrup.