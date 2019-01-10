Midfielder edging closer to Portsmouth departure

Have your say

Danny Rose could leave Pompey before the weekend.

Kenny Jackett has confirmed the popular midfielder is in talks with another club and is poised to depart Fratton Park.

Danny Rose is set to leave Pompey. Picture: Ben Queenborough

Rose has been limited to just five appearances for the Blues this season – including just one substitute outing during the League One title charge.

The 30-year-old was expected to feature in the Checkatrade Trophy third-round win at Southend on Tuesday but wasn’t in Pompey’s match-day squad.

Jackett admitted Rose didn’t train with the Blues today as he finalises a move away.

The boss said: ‘At the moment he does look like he has a transfer away.

‘He hasn’t been around and he’s in talks with a club I understand at the moment.

‘It could be a possibility, yes (Rose could leave before the weekend).

‘It’s with Danny now. In terms of him, his family and his agent, I’m not sure where they are.

‘I haven’t seen him today but I’m sure he’ll be working towards that and come down and say goodbye when it’s all completed.’