Midfielder gets nod to replace Walkes for Pompey

Stuart O'Keefe returns to Pompey's starting line-up at Plymouth.

The midfielder is given the nod to replace the injured Anton Walkes for the clash with their fellow play-off contenders.

His first start since mid-December, it represents the only change to the side which drew 3-3 at Rochdale last weekend.

With O'Keefe stepping up from the bench to making the starting XI, Conor Chaplin is recalled to feature among the substitutes.

He is joined by Sylain Deslandes, called up to replace the injury Matty Kennedy.

Meanwhile, ex-Pompey player Ryan Taylor has been ruled of the fixture after collecting an injury in training.

Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Whatmough, Clarke, Donohue, O'Keefe, Lowe, Close, Evans, Naismith, Pitman.

Subs: Bass, Burgess, Chaplin, Haunstrup, Deslandes, Ronan, Hawkins.