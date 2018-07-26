Midfielder hands Pompey injury boost

Have your say

Ben Close has handed Pompey a fitness boost by returning to training.

But the Blues will have to remain patience with Dion Donohue as he continues to recover from glandular fever.

Pompey midfielder Ben Close in pre-season action against the Hawks Picture: Neil Marshall

Close has been restricted to just 45 minutes of football in pre-season, after picking up a hamstring injury.

The midfielder was a key player in Kenny Jackett's maiden campaign in charge at Fratton Park, playing 45 games in all competitions and scoring twice.

Yet the 21-year-old hasn't been able to build on those performances this summer as Jackett prepares his side for their League One opener against Luton on Saturday, August 4.

Donohue is in a similar position after emerging from his debut season with the Blues with 39 appearances to his name.

Close could feature at some point in Saturday's pre-season friendly against Eredivisie side Utrecht at Fratton Park (1pm).

But Jackett confirmed the wait for Donohue looks set to continue.

The Pompey manager said: 'Ben's been working all week and will be looking for some game time now going forward.

'I'm touching wood, but he sems to be fully fit and training well, looking strong in training, which is a good edition to our squad.

'He was an excellent player for us last uear, Ben Close.

'Dion Donohue is suffering slightly with glandular fever - he certainly won't play this weekend or next weekend and it does depend how he handles things.

'He's doing some work but it's obviously wiping him out in terms of how he feels afterwards.’