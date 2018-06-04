Midfielder May pens new Pompey deal

Adam May has put pen to paper on a new Pompey deal.

The midfielder has signed a new two-year contract to remain at Fratton Park until 2020.

Adam May has signed a new Pompey deal. Picture: Portsmouth FC

May has made 25 appearances for the Blues in total.

The academy product is delighted to extend his stay at PO4.

He said: 'I’m delighted to have signed a new contract with a club that I have been at since a very young age.

'When you’re young, confidence comes with getting a run of games. That’s what I got last season and it can only make you a better player.



'There will be good and bad days – and you have to get through the latter because what’s ahead at the end of the tunnel is worth it.



'Hopefully I will get more of the good ones next season because this is a great club and it’s exciting to see what the future holds.



'The gaffer is a really impressive manager with experience at higher level, so it means a lot that he’s put his trust in me.'

After being handed his debut by caretaker boss Gary Waddock as a 17-year-old in April 2015, the academy graduate spent time out on loan at Gosport Borough and Sutton United.

At the U's, he was part of their run to the FA Cup fifth round before being knocked out by Premier League giants Arsenal.

May enjoyed his breakthrough campaign at Pompey last term.

In total, he made 18 appearances, which included a run of five successive starts at the beginning of the campaign.