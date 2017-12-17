Midfielder pens new Pompey deal

Have your say

Ben Close has put pen to paper on a new Pompey contract.

The Fratton midfielder has signed a two-year extension to his current deal – tieing him to the club until the summer of 2020. Close, 21, has made 20 appearances for the Blues this season as he continues to establish himself as a key member of Kenny Jackett’s squad.

Ben Close signs his new deal alongside Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Colin Farmery

He opened his goalscoring account against Blackpool and returned from a short injury lay-off in Saturday’s victory over Bury.

The Pompey Academy graduate replaced Stuart O’Keefe, who suffered a knock in the 1-0 success against the Shakers.