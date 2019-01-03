Midfielder ruled out of Portsmouth’s FA Cup trip to Norwich

Have your say

Ben Close will miss Pompey’s FA Cup trip to Norwich on Saturday.

The Southsea midfielder has been ruled out of the third-round tie after picking up an ankle injury.

Ben Close. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com/PinPep)

Close collected his setback after coming on as a substitute during the Blues’ 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon on New Year’s Day.

And the academy graduate is set to be sidelined at least two weeks.

Pompey assistant manager, Joe Gallen, said: ‘Ben Close has gone over on his ankle in the last five minutes against Wimbledon.

‘He’s going to be out for a couple of weeks. We were disappointed because he came on against Sunderland and Fleetwood and did very well for us.

‘He’s going to be out for the next two weeks, anyway.’

Nathan Thompson and Lee Brown will also miss the Carrow Road clash.

The full-backs are confined to the treatment table with hamstring problems.

Gallen added: ‘The two full-backs with hamstring injuries, Nathan Thompson and Lee Brown, will be out for Saturday.

‘We’ll see how it goes in the next few games.’