Midfielder signs new Pompey deal

Danny Rose has committed his future to Pompey.

The central midfielder today signed a Blues extension to tie himself to the club until the summer of 2019.

Rose is currently sidelined with the broken left leg he sustained against Northampton at the end of last year.

Regardless, Pompey have maintained contract talks with the former Oxford United man, whose existing deal was scheduled to expire this summer.

Rose had been in excellent form before his injury - and Kenny Jackett's side have subsequently clearly missed his absence.

The 30-year-old has made 59 appearances and scored five goals since arriving at Fratton Park in June 2016.