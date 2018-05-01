Midfielder wants to be at Pompey next season

STUART O’KEEFE has outlined his desire to return to Pompey.

O’Keefe’s loan stay comes to a close after Saturday’s final-day meeting with Peterborough, with a summer return to Cardiff set to follow.

The 27-year-old midfielder has a year left on his existing agreement with the Championship promotion chasers.

But the former Crystal Palace man is one of the six Pompey loan players the club has an option on, should they wish to make the temporary deal permanent.

It remains unclear if that’s the case, but O’Keefe, who will go under the knife next week to clear up an infected internal stich on his groin from surgery earlier this year, has made it apparent he would love to be at Fratton Park next season.

It’s been a difficult campaign for the former Southend trainee, with his game time hindered by a four-month stint on the sidelines with a groin issue.

O’Keefe has been able to showcase his forceful play across 26 appearances, though, with his experience missed in his injury absence.

The Bluebirds man is planning talks with his parent club when they return for pre-season in July.

But O’Keefe underlined being part of getting Pompey into the Championship is something which appeals to him.

He said: ‘I still want to be a part of things. This is a great club with potential and deserves to be higher than it is.

‘Look at the numbers who go away and the fact we get 18,000 at every home game.

‘This club has got a lot going for it, and, with the right squad and mentality can achieve things. That’s why I came here.

‘These conversations (over his future) will be had in the summer now.

‘We’ll have to see what happens.

‘I need to go away and enjoy the summer before seeing what happens in July.

‘I would like to come back. This is a big club with huge potential. I love being here. I feel I can achieve something here.

‘It would be great if everyone got behind the club and we achieved something together.

‘I’ll go away and then there will be conversations had in July.

‘If Cardiff go up or not, I’ll come back fit and ready to go again in July and see what happens moving forward.

‘I’ll see where I stand then really.’