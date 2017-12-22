Midfielder was on Pompey’s radar

Have your say

Pompey were interested in Toumani Diagouraga.

Blues assistant manager Joe Gallen revealed the club did enquire about the midfielder earlier this year.

But Gallen underlined Pompey are not keen on bringing in the 30-year-old any longer.

Kenny Jackett’s side have recently been linked with the man who made 12 appearances on loan for the club from Brentford in 2014.

Diagouraga is currently playing for Plymouth Argyle after leaving Championship side Leeds United in the summer.

His existing deal comes to a close in January, however, with clubs reportedly interested in bringing in the French-born talent.

Pilgrims boss Derek Adams has outlined his desire to keep the player at Home Park.

Pompey have Stuart O’Keefe, Adam May, Ben Close and Danny Rose as their holding midfield options.

Gallen explained they are not looking to Diagouraga as an addition in that area.

He said: ‘No, there isn’t (any interest), nothing in that at all.

‘Maybe where that link did come from is we put a phone call in a number of months ago – and then for the link to then come out in December.

‘It’s a long time ago when we enquired, must have been August or September.

‘There was a phone call a good while ago, but we’re definitely not interested now.’

Gallen also distanced Pompey from talk of a move for Kidderminster Harriers striker Joe Ironside.

He’s been plying his trade in the National League North this season, where he’s bagged 14 goals.

Gallen stated Ironside is not a player who’s on Pompey’s radar.

He said: ‘Joe Ironside. I have never heard of him.’

– JORDAN CROSS