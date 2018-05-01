Midfielder will be back in pre-season for Pompey

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT has ruled out a final-day return for Danny Rose.

The Pompey boss believes the midfielder can time his comeback from a broken leg perfectly for pre-season.

Danny Rose. Picture: Joe Pepler

Rose had been harbouring hopes of getting back into first-team contention if the Blues had reached the play-offs.

Those ambitions were officially put to bed at the weekend, however, with results elsewhere confirming Pompey would be in League One next term.

Rose has stepped up his rehab in recent weeks, since fracturing his tibia against Northampton at the end of last year.

But Jackett is not prepared to risk the 30-year-old against Peterborough on Saturday.

He said: ‘I don’t think he’ll play this season.

‘We didn’t necessarily think he would.

‘He’ll still needs a good few weeks of rehab and training and what have you.

‘The timing of it is he’ll almost be perfect for pre-season.

‘For him, he’ll be able to start and be 100 per cent.

‘That’s the positive he has to look for.’

It’s likely to be a busy summer for Rose, as he looks to ensure he returns at full pelt in pre-season.

The 2016 arrival from Northampton will join the rest of his team-mates when they report back after the summer break on June 27.

With games then starting at the beginning of July, Jackett views that as a perfect timescale for Rose.

He said: ‘Danny’s going to be in good condition by the time pre-season comes around.

‘He’ll be ready for those pre-season games pretty quickly and early.

‘By the time of the first game at the start of the July, it’ll be good timing for him.’

- JORDAN CROSS