Milan Lalkovic: I wanted long-term Portsmouth stay

Milan Lalkovic has admitted he wanted a long-term stay at Pompey.

The winger signed for Czech top-flight side Sigma Olomouc earlier this week – almost nine months after leaving Fratton Park.

Lalkovic moved to the Blues from Walsall for an undisclosed fee in July 2016 but struggled to make an impact.

During the 2016-17 League Two title-winning season, the Chelsea academy graduate couldn’t nail down a regular starting spot in Paul Cook’s side.

He made 16 appearances before being loaned to Ross County for the second half of the campaign.

Lalkovic endured a torrid time during his second season at PO4 after Kenny Jackett succeeded Cook as manager.

The Slovakian was dogged with injuries in both Achilles. He featured only twice before his contract was mutually terminated on January transfer deadline day.

After signing for Sigma Olomouc until June 2018, Lalkovic told how planned on staying at Pompey for a extensive period – even buying a house near the south coast.

Speaking to isport.blesk.cz he said: ‘Both Achilles were bad. If I did not get hurt, I'm still in Portsmouth, a super club.

‘I wanted to stay there for a long time, so I bought a beautiful house there.

‘But nothing can be done, that's life. I've been in England since I was 14 years old and it was my heart. It's my second home.

‘In the 2015-16 season I played more than 50 matches for Walsall, but only more than 20 in the past two years (at Pompey).

‘From a health point of view, it was a disaster.’

Quotes translated by Google Translate