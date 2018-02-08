Millen: My Pompey knowledge can benefit Dons

Keith Millen is aiming to use his inside knowledge of Pompey to engineer an MK Dons victory on Saturday.

The 51-year-old was appointed Dan Micciche’s assistant manager last month, after the sacking of previous boss Robbie Neilson.

Before moving to the Dons, Millen was working for the Blues, primarily as a coach and League One scout under Kenny Jackett.

The former Bristol City manager faces his former employers for the first time since moving to Stadium MK on Saturday.

He admits the game has extra incentive for him and he’ll use what he knows about Pompey to help inspire an MK Dons win.

Millen told the Milton Keynes Citizen: ‘I’d be lying to say it was just another game for me.

‘I had six months there and really enjoyed it. It was a good time.

‘There’s a bit more meaning to it for me, and I hope I can use my knowledge of Portsmouth, but it will be about what we do, to be honest.

‘I think we’re as good as most, but we have to be confident and put it right.

‘Kenny is a good friend of mine, and I’m really grateful to him.

‘I was ill last summer and he kept in touch with me throughout, and as I got better he offered me a job at Portsmouth.

‘It involved doing some training, and some match analysis on the opposition, and it gave me some good insight into League One – a league I hadn’t been in in a long time. it was a really good experience for me.’

