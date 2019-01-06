Millwall boss: It will be great to have Ben Thompson back after excellent Portsmouth spell

Millwall manager Neil Harris is looking forward to having Ben Thompson back in his squad.

The midfielder has been in outstanding form for Kenny Jackett’s League One leaders Pompey.

His loan spell will conclude next week despite the Blues making repeated attempts to keep him.

Harris is among the many who have been impressed with what Thompson has provided this season.

It’s going to be a huge blow for the League One title chasers to lose him from the side.

The Lions manager has admitted how important the player would have been to him this season.

He told the South London Press & Mercury: ‘Ben has done excellently at Portsmouth and played a lot of games.

‘I think we have really missed Ben Thompson during his time away.

‘He certainly would have played a lot of games had he been here.

‘It is a natural thing to bring Ben back.’

Ahead of Thompson returning, Fred Onyedinma, Sid Nelson and Tom King have already gone back to Millwall from loans as their futures are assessed by the Millwall boss.

Harris feels he has been short of options without the players who were on loan and will be looking to see what impact they all can have for his team in the Championship.

He added: ‘All these boys are contracted to us.

‘They are all great lads who are popular. It will be great to have them back in the building.

‘A year in football is a hell of a long time and I’d like to see the players back for a few days as a minimum to train and play with us.

‘Then it is whether they are still wanted by us as a club at that moment or we decided to send them back, we can do either.

‘It is not really a straightforward process.

‘There are some serious thought processes to make sure these players develop and get what they need.

‘I do feel I have been short of options this season and had my hands tied.

‘It’s important we have a squad of players who I feel can compete.’

