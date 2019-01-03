Millwall knock back Portsmouth move for Ben Thompson

Have your say

Pompey have been told Ben Thompson is not for sale.

Assistant manager Joe Gallen has confirmed the Blues have been rebuffed in a bid to sign Thompson on a permanent basis by Millwall.

Pompey made a move to sign Ben Thompson permanently. Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com.

Pompey remain ‘desperate’ to see the midfielder stay at Fratton Park, however, and Gallen expects his immediate future to be resolved early next week.

Thompson is available for the FA Cup trip to Norwich this weekend after an outstanding loan stay this term.

But the window for the 23-year-old to be recalled by his parent club runs from January 6-20, with the expectation he will be taken back by Lions boss Neil Harris.

Pompey asked the question over whether a permanent deal could be engineered.

After being knocked back in that request, they now face a nervous waiting game to see whether the key man to their success this term stays.

Gallen said: ‘He (Thompson) is not for sale. We’ve asked and he’s not for sale. That’s that.

‘We’ll find out early next week what’s going on. Let’s see.

‘We’ve asked and from Millwall’s point of view he’s not for sale. Therefore that’s that.

‘We have to hope that he does stay but make some plans in case he doesn’t.

‘I can feel it from the crowd and all of us really.

‘You can see everyone really wants him to stay.

‘I’m not saying he doesn’t want to stay either, but let’s see what Millwall want to do.

‘The crowd, staff and players, everyone is pretty desperate for him to stay really.

‘Sometimes you can find a place where everyone loves you.

‘That’s not an easy thing to happen for everyone at a football club to be behind you. That gives you a lot of encouragement.

‘It gives you a lot of confidence when everyone rates you, likes you and wants you to play for their team.

‘He certainly has that at Portsmouth at the moment. Let’s hope it continues.'

Thompson has made 26 appearances at Fratton Park so far this season, compared to eight this term at Millwall.

But Harris has stated he sees a future for the fans’ favourite at The Den, although Gallen feels Thompson fits in well at both clubs.

Gallen added: ‘I’d never speak ill of Millwall.

‘Myself and Kenny were there for a long time. It’s a great club.

‘We had a great time at that place. The Millwall fans rate Kenny.

‘There’s a lot of similarities between the two sets of fans.

‘When Ben came Neil (Harris) said he’s a future Millwall captain. He did say that.

'Does it fit for him at Millwall? I suggest it does. Does it fit for him at Portsmouth? I’d suggest it does, too.’