Millwall loanee Ben Thompson: Portsmouth have inspired best form of my career

Ben Thompson is savouring the best form of his career.

Now he must wait to discover whether he will remain at the club which has provided the much-needed catalyst.

Ben Thompson celebrates his goal against Sunderland. Picture: Joe Pepler

The talented midfielder arrived at Fratton Park in August seeking repair following a demoralising previous campaign which produced 40 minutes of Championship football.

Subsequently, Thompson has made 24 appearances, scored twice, and earned armfuls of man-of-the-match accolades in recognition of Pompey excellence.

A Blues stay scheduled until the season’s end has proven a revelation – yet the possibility of a Millwall recall looms ever-dangerous.

Still, according to the rejuvenated 23-year-old, he has never played better.

He told The News: ‘I wasn’t wanted at Millwall, I wasn’t playing the games, I needed to come out and get the match time and get my confidence back.

‘I couldn’t have asked for a better club to come to – and I am playing the best football of my career so far.

‘When I played my opening two seasons in League One (with Millwall), I was good, I did well, but didn’t feel as confident as I do now.

‘Having played that many games, you know not what to do in certain situations, you know how to react, and I think this is the best form I’ve hit in my career.

‘I’m performing consistently, every week. Obviously I am not going to get an 8 or 9 every week, but even if I don’t have my best game it’s still a solid six or seven.

‘You might have an off-game where you are have an absolute stinker – and then be all right. You have to find your consistency, that’s key to it.

‘Coming from a Championship club and dropping down to League One, everyone expects a lot more of you than what you can give. That you’re going to come in and be like Cristiano Ronaldo and set the world on fire, but that’s not always the case.

‘As you can see, when I first came I started a few games, did well and then came out because I wasn’t up to that match fitness, I wasn’t as sharp and confident as I had been.

‘Whereas now I’m feeling more comfortable, I’m up to fitness, up to speed and feeling confident.’

Millwall are presently one point above the Championship relegation zone, ensuring strengthening is essential in January.

The long-time Lions supporter admits he struggled to comes to terms with last season’s marginalisation, having been a regular.

But Pompey have reinvigorated his belief – and form.

Thompson added: ‘Last season I was just waiting for that chance to start games, but it just never came.

‘The training was getting a bit tiring, I was thinking “I cannot see a way into the team here”, it wasn’t happening for me. I was a bit down.

‘You want that fix on a Saturday playing football – but knowing you’re not going to get that, instead having a reserve game on a Tuesday.

‘Playing no games is wasting away your career, it’s a horrible feeling, I have been there and done that. Hopefully I won’t have that again.’