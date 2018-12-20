Millwall loanee wants to continue title charge with Portsmouth

Have your say

Ben Thompson has indicated his preference to remain at Pompey for their title bid.

But the midfielder underlined his Blues future remains totally out of his hands as he prepares for the top-of-the-table clash with Sunderland.

Pompey loanee Ben Thompson. Picture: Joe Pepler

Thompson’s future continues to be the subject of speculation with talk of parent club Millwall taking him back in the new year.

That’s after the 23-year-old’s impressive impact across 22 games since being brought in by Kenny Jackett in August.

Thompson will definitely remain at Fratton Park until after the FA Cup game with Norwich on January 5. Millwall can recall their player between then and January 20

There’s little doubt losing the loanee would prove a significant blow after delivering form which has made him a big favourite fans.

Thompson admitted he would like to see through the season at Pompey and deliver silverware to the club.

But there’s still no clarity on how his future will play out.

Thompson said: ‘I’ve enjoyed the start of the season. There’s no reason I wouldn’t want to stay.

‘It’s out of my hands. It’s not something I can choose. If I had the choice then maybe it’d be to stay here and go for the title push.

‘But I’m contracted to Millwall and it’s their decision. What happens will happen.

‘I’ve been focusing on my games and they have to focus on theirs.

‘They’re struggling a bit and want to push up the table. I hope they do because I’m a Millwall fan myself!

‘I keep in touch with the results and check in with the boys. I don’t see why they can’t push up the table.

‘Whether I stay here or go back I have to play the best I can. That’s what I’ve been focusing on.’

Thompson explained his first priority is to be playing regular football wherever he ends up over the second half of the season.

That wasn’t the case last term at Millwall, where he made just eight appearances.

He’s thankful to Pompey for offering him the regular minutes he’s craved.

Thompson added: ‘Last season was tough for me. I was sitting on the bench and sometimes not making the bench.

‘You want to be playing football on a Saturday at 3pm. That’s what you get the buzz from.

‘Playing every week is the goal, whether I go back or stay here. I just want to play football and enjoy it.

‘I’ve been given a warm welcome here - the staff, the manager and the fans

‘I can’t fault the club. I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time here.

‘It’s been a great club to come to and I’m hoping for many more great times on the pitch.’