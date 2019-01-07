Millwall recall loanee from Portsmouth stay

Millwall have recalled Ben Thompson from his Pompey loan spell.

As expected, Neil Harris has taken the midfielder back to The Den after shining on loan with the Blues this term.

Ben Thompson has been recalled by Millwall. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett doesn’t expect to have first refusal on the 23-year-old if he is allowed out on a temporary basis over the second half of the campaign.

But Jackett has informed Harris he’d be keen on bringing Thompson back if he chooses not to keep him with the Championship side.

Jackett said: ‘It’s no surprise to anybody

‘We’re thankful to Ben for what he’s done and wish him well for the future.

‘That’s not the case (Pompey have first refusal if he leaves Millwall again on loan).

‘We have said to Millwall if they did consider loaning him out we’d obviously take him. It needed to be said.

‘Will it happen? He’s a Millwall player, and, as I said, we’re thankful to Neil Harris letting him come here.

‘He made a big contribution to our year and helpfully we’ve helped Ben along the way as well.’